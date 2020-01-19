Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Mighty Sports nearly at full strength in tuneup win vs Manila Stars

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago

    MIGHTY Sports edged Manila Stars-Frontrow, 89-86, in a tune-up game on Saturday at the Urdaneta Village covered court in Makati City.

    The Mighty Sports squad did just enough in its first tune-up match as part of its build-up for the coming Dubai International Basketball Championship from January 23 to February 2.

    Mighty had a chance to see the entire team play together with imports Andray Blatche and Renaldo Balkman, joining the likes of Thirdy Ravena and Juan Gomez De Liaño in their tune-up against the MPBL side.

      Manila, which is in the middle of its MPBL Lakan Season campaign and sporting a 22-5 win-loss record, had a good account of itself, showing it can go toe-to-toe with the import-loaded squad.

      The Might Sports team will leave for Dubai on January 21 in time for their first match. Kai Sotto will be joining the team in Dubai.

