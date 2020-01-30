McKenzie Moore leads attack as Mighty rips Al Wathba for Dubai semis spot

MIGHTY Sports Philippines had contributions from all over to down Al Wathba, 88-71, to advance to the semifinals of the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament Friday (Manila time) at Shabab Al Ahli Club.

McKenzie Moore led the all-out onslaught for the Philippine club with his 15 points and four rebounds as they earned a ticket back to the semifinals after finishing third last year.

Renaldo Balkman also did his damage with 13 points and eight boards, as Andray Blatche got 12 points, eight rebounds, and two steals.

Jamie Malonzo contributed 11 points, two boards, and two assists, as Juan Gomez de Liaño and Thirdy Ravena both had 10.

It was a deliberate attack from Mighty, breaking away from a tight 27-24 lead with a 14-0 spurt to build a 17-point cushion, 41-24.

The Filipinos extended their lead to as many as 22, 88-66 after a Javi Gomez de Liaño trey with 1:47 left.

Mighty now turns its attention to Moroccan club Sale, which earlier beat the UAE National Team, 85-80, in their own quarterfinal matchup.

Robert Daniels was the lone bright sport for the Syrian side Al Wathba as he poured 36 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals in the losing cause.

The Scores:

MIGHTY SPORTS 88 -- Moore 15, Balkman 13, Blatche 12, Malonzo 11, Ju. Gomez de Liano 10, Ravena 10, Go 5, Kendrick 4, Ildefonso 3, Ja. Gomez de Liano 3, Williams 2, Belga 0.

AL WATHBA 71 -- Daniels 36, Alhusain 11, Al Alsati 10, Shaban 5, Correa 5, Cuisnard 4, El-Ayoubi 0, Altarakji 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 44-31, 65-50, 88-71.