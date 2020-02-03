Mighty proud to assemble PH basketball's future stars in one champion team

MIGHTY Sports Philippines is proud to become the first non-Middle Eastern team to win the title in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Championship.

But more than that, the team management is thrilled to achieve success behind players regarded as the future of Philippine basketball.

"Of course, we're beaming with pride," said team owner Caesar Wongchuking.

"I’m very happy to be part of this, to be able to assemble this much talent habang wala pa sila sa PBA. I’m sure pag nag-PBA na sila, mahihirapan nang ma-assemble silang ganyan unless it's for the national team."

Mighty was able to secure the services Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go, Dave Ildefonso, and brothers Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, who all had their moments through the course of the Dubai tournament.

All five are part of the 24-man Gilas Pilipinas pool for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers this February.

"Hats off to coach Charles (Tiu) for being able to assemble this pool of talents, because I think this is the team that will represent the Philippines in future international events," said Wongchuking.

Aside from the Gilas pool members, also making their presence felt during the seven-game romp to the Dubai championship were Fil-Am studs Jamie Malonzo and Mikey Williams - both bonafide future PBA stars.

Too bad Kai Sotto was unable to join the team.

"We have formed a team that is as strong as it can be for the Philippines. Kumbaga, ito na yung pinakamalakas na kaya natin i-assemble," said Wongchuking.

"I really saw that the country was behind this team because it’s really the faces of Philippine basketball."