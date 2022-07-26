Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, Jul 26
    Basketball

    Juico, Collado join MPBL 1,000-point club as Nueva Ecija overpowers Bacoor

    by from the wires
    1 Hour ago
    Michael Juico
    PHOTO: MPBL

    Michael Juico and Jay Collado joined the elite 1,000-point club as they helped Nueva Ecija overpower Bacoor, 87-76, on Tuesday, extending the Rice Vanguards winning streak to 11 in the Okbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Paco Arena in Manila.

    Juico fired a team-high 17 points while Collado added 7 to become the fifth and sixth member of the club after John Wilson, formerly of the San Juan Knights, Mark Yee, now with Bacolod, Yves Sazon of Marikina, and Juneric Baloria, now with Batangas City.

    All-around game

    Juico also accounted for 5 rebounds and 5 assists to earn Best Player honors for Nueva Ecija. John Bryon Villarias and Jonathan Uyloan contributed to Nueva Ecija's cause with 16 and 10 points, respectively.

    The Rice Vanguards clustered 12 points and finally took control of the game at 51-44.

      Bacoor, which fell to 2-4, got 19 points from RJ Ramirez, 18 from Mark Joseph Pangilinan and 10 from Mark Mantuano.

      With Collado grabbing 8 rebounds, the Rice Vanguards ruled the boards, 56-39, and scored 42 points in the paint.

      PHOTO: MPBL

