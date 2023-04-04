Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Meron Ako PH places third in VBA 3x3 Prime in Ho Chi Minh City

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Nico Salva Keith Datu TH Tumalip Yutien Andrada Meron Ako PH VBA 3x3 Prime
    Nico Salva, Keith Datu, TH Tumalip, and Yutien Andrada make up the Philippine representative.

    MERON Ako PH finished third place in the VBA 3x3 Prime 2023 – HCMC Final in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam over the weekend.

    Meron Ako PH in VBA 3x3 Prime 2023

    The Philippine club ended the tournament with a 3-2 win-loss record, with resident 3x3 club teams Thang Long Warriors and Saigon Heat taking the top two spots.

    The team of Nico Salva, Keith Datu, TH Tumalip, and Yutien Andrada, and coached by Anton Altamirano also took home 50 million dong (about P116,000) for placing third.

    Meron Ako defeated Ares BKK, 21-9; Bumblebees, 21-17; and VN Select, 21-15, on Saturday, and lost to Thang Long Warriors, 21-16, and Saigon Heat, 21-9, on Sunday.

