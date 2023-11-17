Bolts seek EASL payback vs Golden Kings in Macau

MERALCO won’t wait that long to get another shot against Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Meralco vs Ryukyu EASL rematch set

Ticket sales begin at 12 noon Saturday for "Melco Style Presents: Clash of the Champions," the East Asia Super League game between the Bolts and Golden Kings in Macau on December 13.

The game will be played at Studio City Event Center in the spectacular Studio City integrated resort.

Fans have the chance to watch an exciting on-court clash between two of Asia’s leading pro basketball teams, and experience world-class dining, nightlife and entertainment options at Studio City.

The Bolts will need all the support they can get from Filipino fans as they face the Japanese champions in the Golden Kings. In the two sides’ first meeting in the EASL this season on Wednesday night, the Golden Kings were convincing winners, on a 89-61 scoreline.

The Bolts will be hopeful of a stronger showing in Macau where they should be able to call on star import Suleiman Braimoh. The Nigerian-American’s travel documents were not ready in time for the trip to Okinawa this week. He has made a splash in the PBA this season, scoring 74 points and getting 30 rebounds in his first two games.

“Melco Style Presents: Clash of the Champions” is being staged under a sponsorship deal between East Asia Super League and Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

The event is fully supported by the Sports Bureau of Macao SAR Government to provide more diversified sports and leisure experiences for tourists visiting Macao.

Tickets for “Melco Style Presents: Clash of the Champions” are on sale from noon today at: https://www.studiocity-macau.com/en/offer/melco-style-presents-clash-of-the-champions .

