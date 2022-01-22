Melbourne overpowers Adelaide, spoils Kai Sotto return

KAI Sotto finally hit his first field goals in Australia.

Unfortunately, the Adelaide 36ers bowed to defending champion Melbourne United, 97-78, on Saturday in the NBL at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Sotto recovered his own miss and got a dunk over Sudanese-Australian center Jo Lual-Acuil at the 3:12 mark of the second quarter for his first conversion Down Under.

He did get a pair of dunks in the fourth quarter to finish with six points, eight rebounds, and one steal and ended with a plus-7, the only one with a positive mark for Adelaide in his 16 minutes and 19 seconds on the floor.

Chris Goulding drilled six of his 12 triples to lead the charge with 18 points, two rebounds, and two steals for United's seventh straight victory to stay at the top of the standings at 7-2.

The play from the Australia Boomers mainstay was crucial for Melbourne's 10-0 assault to start the fourth quarter to take the 82-64 lead with 7:27 remaining as the rest of the team followed suit in stretching the lead to 20.

Kai Sotto and the 36ers absorb their fourth loss in seven games.

PHOTO: Adelaide 36ers

Lual-Acuil also proved why he has been the best big man in the NBL this season with 18 points, eight boards, and three blocks, in a game where Matt Dellavedova only chipped in three points, seven assists and two rebounds.

Cameron Bairstow paced Adelaide with 18 points and eight rebounds, Sunday Dech tallied 13 points and four boards, and Todd Withers and Dusty Hannahs both scored 12 for the 36ers, which fell to a 3-4 card.

Adelaide goes back on the road on Monday to face the Illawarra Hawks at WIN Entertainment Centre.

