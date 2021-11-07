Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Matthew Aquino sits as Shinshu win streak ends after loss to Akita

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Matthew Aquino Shinshu Brave Warriors Japan B.League
    PHOTO: Shinshu Brave Warriors/ B.LEAGUE

    THE Shinshu Brave Warriors lost to the Akita Northern Happinets, 79-75, on Sunday in a match that Matthew Aquino sat on Sunday in the Japan B.League at the White Ring Arena.

    Matthew Aquino B.League news

    Aquino didn’t play in a game that saw the Brave Warriors trail for the rest of the game despite staging a late rally to see their four-game winning streak come to an end.

    Shinshu dropped to 6-5, missing out on a chance of extending their winning streak after they beat Akita, 76-51, on Saturday. Aquino played in the game and made two points and two rebounds.

    Jordan Glynn and Noboru Hasegawa took the lead for Akita, scoring 20 and 17 points respectively for Akita, which led by as many as 17 points.

      Josh Hawkinson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Anthony McHenry added 10 points for the Brave Warriors.

