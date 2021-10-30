MATTHEW Aquino finally made his debut for the Shinshu Brave Warriors as it trounced Bambitious Nara, 93-52, in the 97th Emperor's Cup on Saturday at Kishiwada City Gymnasium.

The Filipino center, who is of Japanese descent, played the final 7:31 for Shinshu and delivered nine points, making 3 of 6 free throw shots, to go with two rebounds and one block.

Josh Hawkinson paced the Brave Warriors with 23 points, 13 boards, and three assists, as Yuta Osaki also poured 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Korean import Yang Jae-min also maximized his playing time, firing 16 points on 6-of-8 clip from the field, while making seven boards and one steal as Shinshu advanced to the next stage of the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

The Brave Warriors grabbed a 45-33 halftime lead before erecting a 23-point lead, 65-42, over the Bambitious to close the third quarter.

Shinshu arranged a Sunday clash against the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, which beat Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 93-58, earlier in the day.

Takuya Komoda carried the Nara with 10 points and four rebounds in the defeat.

