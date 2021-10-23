Matthew Aquino benched, but Shinshu pips Osaka to end four-game skid

MATTHEW Aquino was kept on the bench as Shinshu Brave Warriors held on to the 85-82 win over Osaka Evessa Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Matthew Aquino B.League update

Anthony McHenry scored the go-ahead bucket with 28.1 seconds left, before Yuta Okada's freebies in the last 16.8 ticks stretched the lead to three.

DJ Newbill tried to get one last shot, but McHenry stood his ground and forced the Osaka star to give the ball up, leading to a miss from Makoto Kinoshita. PHOTO: Shinshu Brave Warriors/ B.LEAGUE

Josh Hawkinson paced Shinshu with 17 points and five rebounds as it snapped a four-game losing skid to rise to 3-4.

McHenry also added a double-double of 14 points, 10 boards, and six assists, as Okada and Reo Maeda both had 14 points each in the win.

The Brave Warriors actually lost grip of a 12-point lead, 71-59, and allowed the Evessa to rally back, using a 14-2 run between the last two cantos to tie the game at 73 with 7:32 left.

Newbill carried Osaka with 29 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while naturalized center Ira Brown wound up with 11 points and six boards.

Kyle Hunt and Perry Ellis had 10 for the Evessa, which fell to a 3-4 card and will seek redemption on Sunday in the second of this two-game homestand.

