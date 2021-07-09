Clarin shows star-studded VisMin lineup as Dechos lifts Pagadian in OT

IPIL, ZAMBOANGA SIBUGAY -- Clarin flaunted its deep lineup, staving off MisOr, 73-63, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg, Thursday at the Provincial Gymnasium here.

Up by just nine midway through the third period, Sto. Niño unleashed a 13-6 blast to increase their buffer to 16 at the end of the quarter, 50-34.

The lead would rise as high as 21 on a jumper by Marvin Hayes at the 7:06 mark of the fourth frame.

But Brew Authoritea have one last run in them, uncorking 11 straight points to trim the deficit to just 10, 52-62, with 3:50 left.

However, Clarin was steady down the stretch, exchanging baskets with its rivals to seal the victory.

"Noong naibaba ng MisOr yung lamang sa sampu, sinabi ko lang na tulad ng simula namin na strong kaya dapat hanggang matapos strong pa rin," said Clarin head coach Miguel Borilla Jr.

Von Lloyd Dechos the hero

Earlier, Von Lloyd Dechos sank the go-ahead triple to lift Pagadian against Petra Cement-Roxas in overtime, 82-80.

Von Lloyd Dechos emerges as the Explorers' hero.

Keanu Caballero and John Edros Quimado led Pagadian with 12 points apiece in the game plagued by a power shortage, which lasted for 12 minutes, at the 1:57 mark of the second quarter.

Also hipping in 10 markers each were Dechos, Christian Manalo, and Rich Guinitiran.

Leading the balanced attack of Clarin was Carlo Lastimosa with 15 points while Marvin Hayes added 12 markers and six rebounds in just 15 minutes off the bench.

Also breaching double digits for the Sto. Nino were John Wilson and Pamboy Raymundo, with 11 and 10 points, respectively, with the latter also dishing nine assists.

Ronjay Buenafe delivered 13 markers, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal while JR Cawaling got 11 in the losing cause.

On Sunday, both teams will be back in action as MisOr faces Iligan at 1 pm, followed by Clarin's matchup against Roxas at 3 pm.

The Scores:

First game:

Pagadian 82 - Quimado 12, Caballero K. 12, Guinitaran 10, Manalo 10, Dechos 10, Villaver 8, Serrano 7, Acaylar 5, Saludsod 3, Demigaya 2, Pamaran 2, Benitez 1, Bolotaolo 0, Caballero R. 0, Divas 0.

Roxas 80 - Najorda 15, Bondoc 15, Sta. Ana 14, Reyes 13, Castro 7, Jaime 6, Velasco 2, Elmejrab 2, Camacho 2, Casino 2, Deles 2, Intic 0, Rifarial 0, Templo 0, Pasia 0.

Quarterscores: 14-20, 35-38, 58-54, 68-68, 82-80.

Second game:

Clarin 73 - Lastimosa 15, Hayes 12, Wilson 11, Raymundo 10, Eriobu 7, Marcelino 5, Mangahas 5, Feuntes 3, Baetiong 3, Pancho 2, Palattao 0, Pagente 0, Berdan 0, De Mesa 0, Lucemas 0.

MisOr 63 - Buenafe 13, Cawaling 11, Sedurifa 9, Ballestero 8, Cervantes 8, Estrella 7, Baracael 7, Meca 0, Salcedo 0.

Quarterscores: 15-11, 33-20, 50-34, 73-63.

