Mark Yee joins Manila Chooks in 2021 Fiba 3x3 Montreal

MARK Yee joins the Manila Chooks TM as it competes in the 2021 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Montreal Masters from September 4 to 5.

The 39-year-old Yee links up with holdovers Mac Tallo, Zach Huang, and Dennis Santos, with Chico Lanete serving as alternate.

Manila is seeded 11th among 12 teams in a loaded cast which is headlined by World No. 2 Riga of Latvia, No. 4 Ub of Serbia, No. 7 Amsterdam of the Netherlands, No. 8 Antwerp of Belgium, and No. 10 Edmonton of Canada.

Continue reading below ↓

Mark Yee

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Rounding out the field are USA's Princeton, Switzerland's Lausanne, Lithuania's Raudondvaris, Canada's Old Montreal, USA's Omaha, and one more team that will qualify through a Quest event.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Yee and Co. leaves for Montreal on Tuesday pending RT-PCR tests.

This will be Manila's second stint this season after finishing 13th place in the Doha Masters back March.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.