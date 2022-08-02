Mark Yee becomes first MPBL player to reach 1,000 rebounds in Bacolod romp

BACOLOD got back on track with a 94-68 drubbing of the Mindoro Tams on Tuesday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.



Hurting from three straight tight defeats, the Bacolodnons vented their ire on the Tamaraws and led by as many as 29 points, 92-63, en route to their sixth win against four losses in the single round-robin phase among 22 teams.



Homegrown John Lemuel Pastias led Bacolod with 14 points, followed by veteran Mark Yee with 12 points and 13 rebounds, making him the first member of the MPBL 1,000-rebound club.



Alwyn Alday chipped in 10 points and 5 rebounds for Bacolod coach Alex Angeles who shuffled his 15 players, only one of whom failed to score.



Mindoro suffered its sixth straight defeat and tumbled to 1-11, formally dropping out of the race for quarterfinal slots.



Khen Osicos posted 17 points and 9 rebounds for the Tamaraws, who also drew 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists from Drake Santos and 13 points plus 4 boards from Oliver Santos.



With Yee asserting his might underneath, Bacolod dominated the boards, 61-41, and subsequently outscored Mindoro inside the paint, 58-24.



The Bacolodnons also played more cohesively with 26 assists against only 12 for the Tamaraws, who joined the Makati Kingpins, also 1-11, at the exits.

