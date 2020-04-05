After playing through injury, Mark Yee hoping to hit 100 percent when MPBL resumes

WITH sports at a standstill due to the coronavirus, Davao Occidental Tigers main man Mark Yee is putting all the spare time to good use.

Initially diagnosed with a torn plantaris muscle after a collision in Game Two of their MPBL South quarterfinals match against Bicol on February 21, MRI results revealed that the 38-year-old bruiser suffered a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear and a torn calf.



Despite the injuries, Yee battled through the pain and managed to suit up in four of Davao Occidental’s last five playoff games.

Now with pro sports suspended indefinitely, Yee is maximizing his extra time to work out, making sure he is 100 percent ready when Game Three of the playoffs against Basilan is rescheuled.



“Sobrang malaking bagay ‘to para sa akin kasi makakapag rehab ako kahit dito sa bahay at makakapaghanda para sa game. Bahay lang talaga, kaunting papawis. Sa ngayon ang iniisip ko sana matapos muna ‘tong COVID virus, dasal lang saka tiwala kay God talaga,” Yee shared.



“Pinagaling na ako ni God, pero masaya na malungkot ako dahil sa quarantine. Siyempre, masaya kasi may time ako makapag-workout at makapaghanda para sa Game Three pero malungkot kasi maraming mga tao yung naapektuhan at ‘di makapagtrabaho."







Despite the future of the Lakan playoffs being uncertain, Yee insisted that the Tigers need to brace for every possible scenario.

“Walang nakakalamang e, kahit home court namin or nasa amin yung momentum, kailangan namin pagtrabahuhan nang maigi para makuha namin yung panalo.”