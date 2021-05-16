Mark Yee beefs up Manila Chooks for Croatia leg of Fiba 3x3 Pro Circuit

MARK Yee vows to give his best as he joins Manila Chooks TM for the 2021 Fiba 3x3 Pro Circuit.

The 6-foot-3 Yee joins fellow veteran Chico Lanete, Mac Tallo, Dennis Santos and Zach Huang in the squad that will compete in the Lipik Challenger in Croatia on May 21 and 22.

"Sobrang blessed. Hindi naman natin maitatago na may edad na tayo para maimbitahan tayo sa ganito kalaking team," said the 39-year-old native of Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

"Talagang, kumbaga, lagi ko lang iniisip na sobrang blessed talaga. Sa pagkakataon na ito, hindi ko naisip na marerepresent ko pa yung bansa natin sa FIBA sa tanda ko na ito."

Yee, named Finals MVP of the MPBL Lakan Cup as he led Davao Occidental to the title two months ago, returns to 3x3. Yee, suited up for Fyr Fyter Bacolod in the title game of the second leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 Magiting Cup. Bacolod also featured Adrian Celada, Mark Dela Cruz, Louie Medalla, winning the

"Magandang experience yun. First time ko maglaro ng 3x3. Yung goal lang namin nun is ma-represent yung Bacolod. Pero naging champion pa kami," he said.

