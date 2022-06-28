Marcial vows to give EASL field a good fight: ‘Abangan nila ang Pilipinas’

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial sees a tough campaign for the league in the inaugural home-and-away season of the East Asia Super League (EASL).

PBA in EASL

“Mabigat ang laban natin sa EASL,” admitted Marcial by the end of the official drawing of lots that determined the grouping of the eight teams set to compete in the four-month tournament that kicks off on October 12.

Still to be settled are the two teams that will represent Asia’s oldest pro league as the Philippine Cup is currently ongoing, although the PBA Board already agreed to send the champion and runner-up to the Asian inter-league meet that offers $1 million to the winner.

Marcial said he has yet to see the rest of the field play, although he’s already hearing about the strong lineup formed by the Bay Area Dragons of Hong Kong that will also compete as guest team in the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup.

Continue reading below ↓

“May 7-footer sila, tapos may import pa silang 6-foot-10, tsaka ang gagaling daw,” said Marcial of the Dragons to be handled by Australian national coach Brian Goorjian.

The Dragons recently bared their roster, powered by 7-foot-5 Chinese national player Liu Chuanxing and long-time Hong Kong national player Duncan Reid.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Makikita natin ang kalibre natin sa kalibre nila. Pero sana manalo rin tayo sa kanila (Dragons),” Marcial added.

But the Philippine Cup champion avoided being bracketed with the Dragons as it joins Korean Basketball League (KBL) runner-up Anyang KGC, B. League runner up Ryukyu Golden Kings, and PLeague+ Taipei Fubon Braves in Group A.

The All-Filipino runner up meanwhile, is with KBL champion Seoul SK Knights, B. League counterpart Utsunomiya Brex, and the Dragons.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Still, Marcial vows to give the rest of Asia a very good fight, saying they will try to flaunt the PBA brand of basketball.

“Pero malaki ang tsansa natin,” said the PBA commissioner. “Abangan nila ang Pilipinas.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.