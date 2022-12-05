Marcelino, Gabo lead MPBL mythical team; Kyt Jimenez is top rookie

STANDOUTS of the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme were honored on Monday night before Game 2 of the National Finals between the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum in Palayan City.



Named to the Mythical Team were Jaycee Marcelino of Zamboanga, Hesed Gabo and Will McAloney of Nueva Ecija, Judel Fuentes of the San Juan Knights and Cedric Ablaza of Batangas City.



[READ: Gabo sparks N Ecija to Game One win]

The MPBL 4th Season MVP, who will come from the Mythical Team, will be named in Game 3 of the National Finals to be held at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City on December 9.



Other major awardees this season were Kyt Jimenez of the Sarangani Marlins as Rookie of the Year, Mark Yee of Bacolod Bingo Plus as Defensive Player of the Year, Archie Concepcion of the Pampanga Giant Lanterns as Homegrown Player of the Year and Jay-R Taganas of Nueva Ecija as the Sportsmanship awardee.



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nueva Ecija team owner Bong Cuevas was named the Lucio Tan Jr. MPBL Executive of the Year.



The Rice Vanguards, the North division champion, subdued the South division champion Zamboanguenos, 81-75, in Game 1 of the best-of-five Finals on December 2 also held at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum.