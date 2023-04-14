Marc Pingris comes out of retirement to play for Imus in MPBL

MARC Pingris looks set to come out of retirement and play for the Imus SV Squad in the MPBL.

Marc Pingris to play for SV Squad in MPBL

The ballclub announced Pingris' return on their Facebook page, posting a photo holding his uniform.

The 41-year-old Pingris makes his return after retiring in the PBA in 2021 after playing for Magnolia.

Pingris had initially come out of retirement later that year after signing up with Nueva Ecija for the MPBL Invitational, a pocket offseason tournament, but that eventually didn't push through.

It appears that this return will likely happen. Pingris recently resigned as commissioner of the Pilipinas Super League.

Pingris was even listed as part of the roster of the Pampanga Giant Lanterns for this season, but team official Alan Trinidad admitted that nothing has been finalized about him playing for the team.

However, it is still unclear if Pingris will already suit up for Imus' match against Rizal on Friday at the Ynares Center.

Pingris is set to team up with fellow former PBA players Jayjay Helterbrand and Mac Cardona with Imus.