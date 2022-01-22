Marc Pingris named Pilipinas Super League commissioner

MARC Pingris is going from the hardcourt to the boardroom as the nine-time PBA champion has been named as the commissioner of the upcoming Pilipinas Super League.

The league bared the news on Saturday as it seeks to formally open shop by March 2022.

This is the latest career move for the Pozorrubio, Pangasinan native who hung his sneakers for good last year and had his jersey retired by the Purefoods franchise on Christmas Day 2021.

Pingris was expected to play for the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Invitational late last year, but those plans did not push through.

Marc Pingris takes on a new role after a successful playing career.

PHOTO: Pilpinas Super League

Pingris is also linked to the Davao Pilipinas team which is set to see action in the rebooted Asean Basketball League (ABL).

But with this development, the playing days of the former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart might as well be done for good.

Eleven teams have commited to join the inaugural Pilipinas Super League season led by MPBL champion Davao Occidental Dumper Tigers - Cocolife and Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup titlist Basilan BRT.

Also joining the fray are Cagayan Valley Golden Eagles, Kapatagan Buffalos, Pagadian Explorers, Bicol Express Uragons, Cooly El Nido Fruit Masters FSD-Makati Auto Insurance Services, MJAS/Zenith Danao City, Lapu-Lapu City, Tsada Kagayan, and a club from Boracay.

