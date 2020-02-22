Manila Stars hold off Pasig to book MPBL North semis ticket

MANILA held on to a tight 82-80 victory over Pasig and advanced to the North Division semifinals Saturday in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go.Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs at Malolos Sports and Convention Center.

The Frontrow-backed Stars almost lost hold of an eight-point lead, 82-74, after Robbie Manalang buried back-to-back treys with 22.5 seconds left.

Chris Bitoon almost had a chance to seal the deal for Manila, but he muffed both of his freebies to keep the window open for Pasig.

The Sta. Lucia-supported Realtors, however, could not capitalize as Jeric Teng missed in his drive and Argel Mendoza's three missed its mark.

"Sabi ko sa kanila after nung three-point shots ni Manalang, stay composed, huwag mag-panic at nandoon pa rin dapat ang depensa, lamang pa rin tayo," said coach Tino Pinat.

Carlo Lastimosa powered the Stars with 21 points, while Bitoon chimed in 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

PHOTO: MPBL

Carlo Lastimosa gets past Josan Nimes for a layup.

Aris Dionisio also had his share with 14 points and eight boards, as Mark Dyke got a double-double with 13 and 10.

North no.2-seed Manila now awaits the victor of the Makati-Bulacan series in the semis.

Teng carried the seven-seed Pasig with 25 points and 10 rebounds, as Josan Nimes added 21 markers and 10 rebounds.

The Scores:

MANILA 82 -- Lastimosa 21, Bitoon 19, Dionisio 14, Dyke 13, Espinas 4, Go 3, Matias 2, Tallo 2, Lee 2, Abrigo 2, Hayes 0.

PASIG 80 -- Teng 25, Nimes 21, Najorda 14, Manalang 12, Tamayo 6, Gotladera 2, Velchez 0, Mendoza 0, Grealy 0.

Quarters: 22-14, 42-32, 64-62, 82-80.