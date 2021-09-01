Manila in tough draw with Edmonton, Antwerp in 3x3 Montreal

MANILA Chooks TM is bracing for another uphill climb when it plays in the 2021 Fiba 3x3 World Cup Montreal Masters this weekend.

The Filipino club, bannered by Mark Yee, Mac Tallo, Zach Huang, and Dennis Santos, has been seeded 12th in the competitions and are hoping to score some upsets in their second tournament this season.

The Filipinos are raring to bounce back from their 13th place finish in the Doha Masters last March.

In Montreal, Manila has been placed in Pool D, taking on world No. 8 Antwerp of Belgium and no. 10 Edmonton of hosts Canada.

Mark Yee

Antwerp, seeded fourth, has been impressive so far this 3x3 season, winning three Challengers titles behind Thibaut Vervoort as well as the returning Rafael Bogaerts as the Belgians barged into the top 10 of the Fiba team rankings.

Meanwhile, the No. 5 Edmonton would like to give veteran sniper Steve Sir a fitting homecoming as the Canadians look to win their first Masters event since winning in Nanjing in 2019.

Manila Chooks needs to win at least one game to have a shot at advancing to the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, world No. 2 Riga of Latvia headlines Pool A where it will face Raudondvaris Tauras of Lithuania and Winnipeg of Canada.

Rounding out the groupings are world no. 4 Ub of Serbia, Lausanne Sport of Switzerland, and Old Montreal of Canada in Pool B; and Amsterdam Talent&Pro of the Netherlands, and American teams Princeton and Omaha 3BALL in Pool

