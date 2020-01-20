Manila set to host Fiba 3x3 World Tour leg in May

MANILA is set to host the Fiba 3x3 World Tour with the Manila Masters slated in May 2 and 3.

The world governing body for the sport unveiled its calendar on Monday, bringing back the club competitions to the country for the first time in five years.

Fiba 3x3 managing director Alex Sanchez shared the news as the World Tour goes back to its origins that showed "the flexibility of the sport and brought the sport to the people."

The Philippines hosted the Manila Masters in 2014 and 2015, both at the Robinson's Midtown in Ermita, Manila.

In 2015, the Calvin Abueva-led Manila North earned a ticket to the World Tour Final after bowing to eventual champion Novi Sad Al Wahda.

This will be the second stop in the 13-leg World Tour circuit, with the Final slated in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November.

The Philippines has been a rising star in 3x3 basketball, with the Joshua Munzon-bannered Pasig and the Alvin Pasaol-led Balanga competing in international 3x3 club competitions last year.

It also hosted two events last year, the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Asia Pacific Super Quest in April and the Chooks-to-Go Manila Challenger in September to boost the country's standing and qualify to the 2020 Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.