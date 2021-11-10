AICC Manila beats Batangas, spoils Jeff Viernes' 32-point night

AICC Manila joined Davao Occidental on top of the team standings with an 81-78 win over MTrans Buracai De Laiya-Batangas City Tanduay Athletics on Tuesday in the Filbasket Subic Championship at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

AICC Manila overcame the 32-point effort of Jeff Viernes to regain a share of lead with the Tigers in the team standings at 7-1.

Chris Bitoon had 18 points, while Hesed Gabo added 12 points for AICC Manila, which held an 81-72 lead in the final minutes of the game.

Viernes led a rally, hitting a floater to cut the deficit to three points but Pamboy Raymundo missed a potential game-tying triple.

San Juan beats winless Muntinlupa.

Meanwhile, San Juan bounced back with a 92-66 win over Muntinlupa, 92-66. The Knights won their fifth game in seven outings. They were comig off a 120-115 double overtime loss to Davao Occidental.

Jun Manzo had 16 points, while Paolo Hernandez had 12 points for San Juan, which also got 11 points apiece from Arvin Gamboa and Christian Bunag.

Rhenz Abando scored eight points in his best game in a San Juan uniform.

Muntinlupa remained winless in seven outings.

Pasig Sta. Lucia improved to 4-3 win-loss record with a 78-65 victory over Medical Depot, which slipped to a 3-4 card.

