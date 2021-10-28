Manila eyeing upsets in Abu Dhabi Masters

FRESH from winning the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 Invitational Cup, Manila Chooks TM aspires to score upsets in the 2021 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters this Friday.

Manila Chooks in 2021 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters

The Filipino pro team, which is seeded 12th in the 14-team tourney, is placed in Pool D where it will take on world no. 4 Liman of Serbia and world no. 5 Amsterdam Talent&Pro of the Netherlands.

Veteran forward Mark Yee is coming in for the Manila squad as he replaces Cameroonian big man Mike Nzeusseu, who suffered a minor left hand fracture.

"I tried but I could not give my 100-percent if I played with this injury," said the former Lyceum center.

Also part of the squad are Mac Tallo, Chico Lanete, and Zachy Huang.

PHOTO: Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Manila will first take on Liman at 10:20 p.m. on Friday, before facing Amsterdam at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Only the top two teams in the pool will advance to the knockout rounds.

Manila is hopeful to make a bigger mark this time after failing to make it through the qualifying rounds in the Doha and Montreal Masters.

