Last seed Manila Chooks TM embraces underdog status in Doha Masters

MANILA Chooks TM will have to go through the eye of the needle as it competes in the 2021 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters from March 26 to 27 at Al Gharafa Sports Complex.

The Philippine club, being slotted as the 14th seed among the 14 teams, has been placed in the qualifying draw where it will take on Austrian team Graz and host team Doha in the first series of games.

"We are heading into Doha with an underdog mindset," said Chico Lanete, who will be the heart and soul of Manila Chooks TM in the tilt.

Also part of the squad are Cebuano guard Mac Tallo, UST stud Zachy Huang, and St. Clare beanpole Dennis Santos.

"Since we lack size since our big men have been affected by the quarantine measures here, we will be utilizing our speed and shooting."

Manila takes on Graz at 7:30 p.m. (Manila time) on Friday, before facing against Doha at 8:05 p.m.

Graz will be led by Austria's no. 4 player Matthias Linortner and no. 11 Moritz Lanegger, while Doha will bank on Qatar's no. 11 Faisal Abuissa and 6-foot-5 Senegalese Babacar Dieng.

Manila will need to sweep the qualifying draw to earn the last spot in Pool D, where awaiting them are American clubs world no. 4 NY Harlem and world no. 5 Princeton.