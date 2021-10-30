Manila Chooks crashes out of 3x3 Abu Dhabi Masters

MANILA Chooks TM crashed out of the 2021 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters, finishing winless in Pool D on Saturday at the Kasr Al Amwaj.

The Filipinos struggled to find the bottom of the net in both of their games, losing 21-11 to Liman and 22-8 to Amsterdam Talent&Pro.

Mac Tallo led Manila with eight points on four deuces in the game against the Serbians, but could not keep that hot streak going against the Dutch as he was limited to just three points.

It was a tough task early on against the world No. 4 Liman, which raced to a 9-3 lead buoyed by the leadership of Aleksandar Ratkov, who finished the game with six points and five rebounds.

Manila Chooks goes 0-2 in Abu Dhabi. PHOTO: Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

With their offense clicking, it wasn't long before the Serbians put away the game for good, with Stefan Kojic scoring the clincher with 1:51 left on the clock.

The Filipinos hoped to rebound in the following game yet suffered a cold spell at the worst time as they only converted six of their 24 shots against Amsterdam.

That only led to the Dutch taking full advantage with Dimeo van der Horst spearheading the attack with eight points and five rebounds and Maksim Kovacevic puncturing seven points and five rebounds for their side.

Manila ended the tourney at 11th place, sorely missing the services of Cameroonian center Mike Nzeusseu who was pulled out from the roster due to a left hand fracture.

Mark Yee took Nzeusseu's spot in the team which also featured Chico Lanete and Zachy Huang.

Still, it was a considerably better finish from the club's first two tour of duties where it failed to advance from the qualifying draw in the Doha and Montreal Masters.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.