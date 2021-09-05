Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Sep 5
    Basketball

    Manila Chooks ends 3x3 Montreal Masters stint winless

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now

    MANILA Chooks TM could not hurdle its superior foes and bowed out of the 2021 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Montreal Masters on Sunday (Manila time) at Place des Festivals.

    Mac Tallo showed the way for the Filipinos, but upsets proved to be elusive as the team finished winless in Pool D after losing 21-11 to Antwerp of Belgium and 21-16 to Edmonton of Canada.

    Antwerp, the world No. 8 club, leaned on the duo of Nick Celis and Thierry Marrien as the Belgians asserted control early with an 8-1 read, while also getting big boosts from Olympian Thibaut Vervoort.

    Celis had five straight points, including the game-clinching freebie with 3:14 left to play as he wound up with nine points.

    Tallo paced Manila with five points in that first game as they shot a horrid 8-of-21 clip.

      The Filipinos fared better in the next game, all the more against beloved hometown figure Steve Sir.

      Edmonton, ranked No. 10 in the world, still proved too much for Manila Chooks.

      Adika Peter-McNeilly paced the Canadians with seven points as the hosts frustrated Manila that led to its foul spree.

      Ross Bekkering added six points, Sir got five, and Alex Johnson had three, including the game-winner with 2:53 remaining on the clock.

      Tallo put up a gallant stand for Manila with 11 points, yet the team failed to convert on its deuces to exit the contest at 11th among 12 teams.

