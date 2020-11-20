Manila Chooks aims for 3x3 World Tour Final berth in Doha Masters

CAN lightning strike twice in Doha?

Manila Chooks TM sure hopes so as it braces for war in the 2020 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters on Friday.

And the Filipino contingent is coming in with guns firing, even against a familiar foe in Liman's Stefan Stojacic.

"Galit-galit muna kami ni coach Stefan mamaya," said Alvin Pasaol.

Pasaol and fellow top 3x3 players Joshua Munzon, Santi Santillan, and Troy Rike are bracing for a tough challenge as the Philippine side takes on Liman at 11:55 p.m., and home team Lusail of Qatar ar 1:35 a.m. early Saturday morning.

For Manila Chooks, it's a matter of replicating its dream run last year.

Munzon, who was then carrying the torch for Pasig with Taylor Statham, Nikola Pavlovic, and Angelo Tsagarakis, stunned Liman, 19-16, in the group stages to announce their entry in the international stage.

It may be a different crew this time out, yet Munzon is confident of the capacity of his side.

"We are undersized but can make up for that by displaying toughness and work rate," said the Philippines no. 1 3x3 player as they not only look for the $40,000 cash prize but also a berth in the 2020 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Manila Chooks needs to make it to the semifinals to make the cut.

"Hopefully we can have a good showing because we finished off last year quite badly after a really strong start."