Mandaue relies on unforgiving defense in VisMin rout of Tabogon

ALCANTARA, CEBU — KCS-Mandaue City crushed the Tabogon Voyagers, 86-53, for their third win in four tries in the 2021 Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Friday at the Civic Center.

Unforgiving on defense, Mandaue opened a 22-13 lead after one quarter and never looked back, hiking the lead to as much as 33 points on the way to the lopsided win.

So ruthless was the defense of Mike Reyes' squad that it held Tabogon to 29-percent shooting while forcing 20 turnovers that led to 25 bonus points.

Dyll Roncal, fresh off a collegiate stint with Southwestern University, had his best game as a pro as he led KCS with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

“I am focused on becoming more mature in this league and always being receptive to advise from our coaches, the kuyas of the team and of course, my parents,” said the 6-foot-2 Roncal.

Point guard Joseph Nalos added 14 points, seven boards, four assists, three steals, and a blocked shot. Gileant Delator and Red Cachuela chipped in 10 points apiece with the latter adding six boards, two steals, and a block.

Arvie Bringas was the lone Tabogon player to reach double-figures with 12.

The Voyagers dropped to 1-2.

The scores:

KCS-Mandaue (86) — Roncal 15, Nalos 14, Delator 10, Cachuela 10, Mendoza 8, Octobre 7, Soliva 6, Solera 6, Bonganciso 4, Mercader 2, Imperial 2, Castro 2

Tabogon (53) — Bringas 12, De Ocampo 7, Vitug 7, Sombero 5, Orquina 5, Sombero 5, Lacastesantos 5, Bersabal 4, Diaz 3, Caballero 0

Quarterscores: 22-13, 45-28, 61-42, 86-53.

