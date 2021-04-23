Mandaue makes it five straight wins after holding off Lapu Lapu fightback

ALCANTARA, CEBU - Red-hot KCS-Mandaue City rolled to its fifth straight win - a 75-66 wire-to-wire victory over the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Friday.

The game was not without excitement as Lapu Lapu unleashed a 9-0 run capped by an and-one by Reed Juntilla to cut what once stood as a 15-point deficit to just six, 66-72, with 1:06 remaining.

Mandaue's defense, however, held Lapu Lapu scoreless the rest of the way to strengthen its hold of second place in this Visayan leg on a 5-1 win-loss record.

Dyll Roncal made all but two of his nine attempts to finish with 14 points for Mandaue. Michole Solera also reached double digits with 10 markers, on top of three boards and two assists.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Al Francis Tamsi drained three triples for nine points for ARQ-Mandaue.

Playing their fourth game in as many days, the Heroes were led by Reed Juntilla with 18 markers, including 12 in the fourth period.

Continue reading below ↓

Dawn Ochea just missed a double-double with nine points and 14 rebounds as Lapu Lapu slipped below .500 at 3-4, tied with Tabogon.

Lapu Lapu guard Monbert Arong was ejected with 10.8 ticks left in the game after incurring his second flagrant foul.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

KCS-Mandaue 75 - Roncal 14, Solera 10, Tamsi 9, Cachuela 8, Mercader 7, Bonganciso 6, Imperial 5, Octobre 5, Delator 4, Mendoza 4, Soliva 3, Castro 0.

ARQ Lapu-Lapu 66 - Juntilla 18, Ochea 9, Tangkay 9, Lusdoc 9, Minguito 7, Arong M. 7, Arong F. 4, Galvez 2, Berame 1, Mondragon 0, Solis 0, Abad 0.

Quarterscores: 27-7, 44-30, 60-44, 75-66.