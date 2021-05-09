Ping Exciminiano is Finals MVP as Mandaue wins Visayas leg title

ALCANTARA, CEBU — KCS-Mandaue City emerged as the Visayas champions of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup after manhandling top seed MJAS Zenith-Talisay City, 89-75, on Sunday evening at the Civic Center.

Down by seven early in the third canto, Mandaue turned the tables on their heavily-favored opponents by uncorking an incredible 18-1 run capped by a three-pointer by Shaquille Imperial that gave it a 54-44 lead.

Ping Exciminiano led the way with 15 points, five rebounds, an assist, and three steals as Mandaue completed the upset of a Talisay side that won all its 10 games before the finals, including a pair of routs against Mandaue.

The 32-year-old defensive specialist out of Olongapo City averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 steals in the three-game series. He was named Finals MVP.

"Sobrang blessed ako. After all na nangyari sa akin, nagka-injury at Achilles injury, nagpapasalamat ako na napunta ako sa ganitong situwasyon," said Exciminiano, who is set to make a return to the PBA this coming season.

KCS-Mandaue will represent Visayas in the grand finals in August in Tubod, Lanao Del Norte while also pocketing P500,000. MJAS-Talisay settled for P100,000.

Bernie Bregondo sparked the decisive Mandaue spurt with six straight points inside. Al Francis Tamsi, Red Cachuela, and Michole Sorela then joined the act. Exciminiano's trey at the third-period buzzer put Mandaue in control, 61-50.

Mandaue guard Gileant Delator, at one point, scored eight straight to open a 81-64 spread. Sorela then drilled in a long three-pointer and a baseline jumper to give KCS their biggest lead of the game at 22, 88-66.

“I told them, 'let’s try to make history. Let's give them forty minutes of hell!'” said Mandaue coach Mike Reyes. “I got to win the hearts of the players. That‘s why they played so hard because I think I was able to capture it."

Talisay couldn't get anything going with sixth man Darrell Menina getting ejected from the game after incurring a flagrant foul on Delator with 5:17 left.

Talisay team captain Paulo Hubalde managed just four points and committed five turnovers. Season MVP Jaymar Gimpayan finished with 12 points, most of which came when the result was no longer in doubt.

Patrick Cabahug led the Aquastars with 21 points.

The scores:

KCS-Mandaue 89 - Exciminiano 15, Tamsi 12, Sorela 12, Imperial 10, Delator 10, Bregondo 8, Mendoza 8, Roncal 4, Soliva 4, Cachuela 2, Bonganciso 2, Octobre 2, Nalos 0, Castro 0.

MJAS-Talisay 75 - Cabahug 21, Gimpayan 12, Menina 9, Villafranca 8, Jamon 7, Mojica 6, Hubalde 4, Acuna 3, Santos 2, Eguilos 2, Casajeros 1, Mabigat 0, Dela Cerna 0.

Quarterscores: 16-19, 34-39, 61-50, 89-75.