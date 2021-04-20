Mandaue pounces on depleted Lapu Lapu to move up VisMin Cup standings

ALCANTARA, CEBU — KCS Mandaue dealt undermanned ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu a 77-66 defeat in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Tuesday night at the Civic Center.

Gryann Mendoza capped a 19-point performance with a layup that gave Mandaue a 71-62 lead with 2:21 remaining. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, issued two assists, and added a steal and three blocks in a stellar all-around effort.

Rhaffy Octobre chipped in 13 points including a couple of straightaway triples that sparked the key breakaway as Mandaue improved to 3-1, good for solo second place behind MJAS Zenith-Talisay City's clean 5-0 mark.

.The University of the Visayas product also had five boards and three blocks.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Already without five suspended players, the Heroes lost point guard and team captain Jerick Cañada when he limped out of the game in the second period after appearing to tweak something in his leg. He never returned.

Mandaue coach Mike Reyes lamented their lack of ball movement early on.

Continue reading below ↓

“We weren’t sharing the ball,” said Reyes

Lapu Lapu, which dropped to 2-2, got 16 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block from Vincent Minguito while the 6-foot-8 Rino Berame added 12 points and 10 boards.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The scores:

KCS-Mandaue (77)—Mendoza 19, Octobre 13, Soliva 10, Imperial 8, Solera 8, Nalos 6, Delator 4, Castro 3, Roncal 2, Mercader 2, Tamsi 2, Cachuela 0, Bonganciso 0.

ARQ Lapu-Lapu (66)—Minguito 16, Berame 12, Galvez 8, Cañada, 7, Abad 6, Arong 4, Mondragon 4, Igot 4, Regero 4, Solis 1.

Quarterscores: 13-21, 32-35, 52-47, 77-66