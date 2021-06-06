Manawatu Jets win by 32 over slumping Franklin Bulls

FRANKLIN Bulls absorbed their fifth straight loss, suffering a 32-point defeat to the Manawatu Jets, 118-86, on Sunday in the 2021 New Zealand NBL season at Fly Palmy Central Energy Trust Arena.

Shane Temara caught fire for the Jets with 34 points on 5-of-6 shooting from deep, while also tallying 13 rebounds and three assists.

After Franklin took an early 6-0 lead, everything went downhill from there as Manawatu ran away with the game, taking a 16-point lead, 47-31, with a Jake McKinlay split from the line at the 4:43 mark of the second frame.

The Jets lead swelled to 33 as they shot 19-of-41 from downtown.

Denhym Brooke couldn't save Franklin from this continued slide even as he poured 23 points built on four treys, on top of five rebounds.

Kyrin Galloway debuted for the Bulls with 22 points on 4-of-8 shooting from threes, to go with 14 boards and four assists.

Nicholas Fee added 14 points, eight dimes, and four rebounds, while Jaylen Gerrand scored 11 off the bench as Franklin sunk to a 3-7 record.

Filipino-New Zealander Joseph Nunag was limited to two points and three assists in 17 minutes of play.

Franklin will try to end this skid next Saturday on the road against the Auckland Huskies (5-6) at Eventfinda Stadium.

Deandre Daniels buried four triples to notch 22 points, five rebounds, three blocks, and two assists for Manawatu (3-6).

Nikau Mccullough notched 17 points and four boards, as Daishon Knight flirted with a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds in the win.