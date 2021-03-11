Makati team owner airs side in salary dispute with veteran players

MAKATI Super Crunch team owner Paolo Orbeta said he and the ballclub took a big financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic that they could no longer sustain the MPBL team featuring several former pros.

Orbeta took to Facebook to air his side after being embroiled in a controversy when Makati showed up with only five players in the league's resumption due to a pay dispute between its core players and management.

The team owner also denied claims by the renegade Makati players that he was not transparent about the financial health of the ballclub.

Orbeta said he had been generous with his time, energy, and money in order to sustain the ballclub and win as many games as possible. He added that several players were actually out of contract since December 2019, but management decided to still pay them even without the benefit of a new contract since "everyone wanted to play anyway."

He did not release figures or mention names, but among those who claimed they were deceived by Orbeta were Jeckster Apinan and Juneric Baloria.

Orbeta said everything changed during the pandemic as his businesses were greatly affected, a fact he said is known by his players.

For those with existing deals, Orbeta claimed he is covered by the ‘force majeure clause' during the pandemic. He added that even with a sponsor, he could no longer give additional funding from his own pocket.

“When the lockdown commenced, we sadly enforced the force majeure clause written in all the players contracts for a few who had remaining [deals]… We had to explain to the players that this is our situation for now then we will continue where we left off once the league commences,” said Orbeta.

“In a Zoom meeting last year, we showed the team a PowerPoint presentation itemizing all expenses incurred for the whole season. It showed that even with a major sponsor, our expenses were way beyond the contract.

"Our contract with the sponsor encompasses all expenses that the team incurs be it meals, practice venues, travel etc. and was never intended for allowances alone. It also showed that a lot of the expenses were shouldered by me. We even had payments to suppliers that haven’t been paid in full yet.

“We were very transparent with them. I have the players contracts (drafted by my lawyers) and the sponsorship agreement if anyone asks,” said Orbeta.

When the MPBL made an announcement that it will resume their season in a bubble, Orbeta said management called for a face-to-face meeting with the players in which only five agreed to play.

Orbeta also talked with the ex-pros but he claimed they were demanding salaries that he and the ballclub could not afford. He then gave a counter offer of three-month allowance, but they declined, Orbeta claimed.

“They countered us with demands that quite frankly, I cannot afford at the moment. We did however ask them to play and we will try to give them up to three months allowance. The players said they will think about it.”

“We told them to text our manager ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and if they don’t text at all, then that means no. No one texted. We had to move forward with the five players that said yes, we even got additional homegrown players in the hope that they can help,” said Orbeta.

The controversy became public when the Makati core players posted gripes about the situation on social media. Orbeta said he was affected by the allegations.

“The last week has been very difficult for me and my family. I felt so down because of the accusations. That once again I am seen as a villain. Just because I post happy things does not mean that I am not going through so much problems. If only my pockets were so deep that everyone will be happy. I am just human like you,” said Orbeta.

As expected, Makati was crushed by San Juan by 77 points in the rubber match for the North Division title, ending the ballclub’s campaign in the MPBL bubble.

Orbeta thanked the five players in Edwin Asoro, David Carlos, Kako Morales, Carlo Lloren, and Bhabap Sta. Maria, and the coaching staff led by Beaujing Acot for playing despite the issues hounding the team.

“They wanted to help. They were proud to help,” Orbeta added.