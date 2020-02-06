MPBL: Jeckster Apinan clutch as Makati outlasts GenSan in OT to get back on track

BIÑAN – Jeckster Apinan went berserk in overtime to lift Makati-Super Crunch over GenSan-Burlington 91-90, Thursday in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at the Alonte Sporte Arena here.

Apinan buried the buzzer-beating layup off a dish from Cedric Ablaza to give Makati the much-needed victory after losing four of their last five games.

The Jose Rizal University product scored 10 of the 12 Super Crunch points in overtime and ended with monster numbers of 29 points on a 9-of-14 clip, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.

"Jeckster is one of the leaders of the team. He's been a very good offensive and defensive player. A good attitude on and off the court," head coach Beaujing Acot said.

PHOTO: mpbl

Continue reading below ↓

On the other hand, Mikey Williams scored all of the Warriors' 11 markers in extra period to finish with 21 points and seven assists.

Tied at 79, Jong Baloria and Cristopher Masaglang exchanged sorry misses to send the game to overtime.

Ablaza added 21 points, seven boards, three dimes, two steals and two blocks for Makati while Baloria had 12 markers.

Robby Celiz came through for GenSan with 13 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks while Pamboy Raymundo just missed triple-double with 13 markers, 10 assists, and nine boards.

Makati improved its win-loss record to 22-8, snapping its two-game slump while the Warriors slipped to 16-12, leaving the window open for Cebu-Casino

Ethyl Alcohol to enter the post-season.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Scores:

Makati-Super Crunch 91 - Apinan 29, Ablaza 21, Baloria 12, Villanueva 9, Lingganay 6, Cruz 5, Importante 4, Sedurifa 3, Atkins 2, Cayanan 0, Manlangit 0.

GenSan-Burlington 90 - Williams 21, Raymundo 13, Celiz 13, Mahaling 12, Masaglang 12, Goloran 9, Orbeta 3, Bautista 3, Cabanag 2, Baltazar 2, Cinco 0, Landicho 0.Quarterscores: 18-17, 36-37, 57-59, 79-79, 91-90.