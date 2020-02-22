Makati overcomes homecourt woes to sweep Bulacan, set up MPBL semis vs Manila

MAKATI advanced to the North Division semifinals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs, sweeping Bulacan, 86-78, Saturday at Malolos Sports and Convention Center.

Joseph Sedurifa and Joshua Torralba conspired in a telling 8-2 blast that brought a five-point lead to an 80-69 advantage for the Super Crunch with 2:52 remaining.

Cedric Ablaza topscored for the three-seed Makati with 22 points, while Torralba also scored 22 from three triples.

Jeckster Apinan did the dirty work with his 16 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, as Sedurifa tallied 11 points, 13 boards, and five dimes in the win.

"Noong last three minutes of the game, sabi ko treat the game as zero-zero kahit lamang kami by 10 that time," said coach Beaujing Acot of the win.

It was a gutsy victory for the Super Crunch, which lost their homecourt advantage after the Guadalupe Viejo Gym was deemed unsafe by The league's technical committee headed by George Magsino.

"Losing the homecourt, sabi ko na we just have to stay together," said Acot as his side arranged a date against two-seed Manila.

Stephen Siruma carried Bulacan with 16 points, as Jovit Dela Cruz added 12 in the defeat.

JR Alabanza also contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Kuyas' exit.

The Scores:

MAKATI 86 -- Ablaza 22, Torralba 22, Apinan 16, Sedurifa 11, Baloria 8, Atkins 3, Cruz 2, Lingganay 2, Manlangit 0, Importante 0.

BULACAN 78 -- Siruma 16, Dela Cruz 12, Alabanza 11, Nermal 10, Alvarez 9, Santos 7, Capacio 4, Taganas 3, Arim 3, Diputado 3, Escosio 0.

Quarters: 22-25, 41-39, 65-59, 86-78.