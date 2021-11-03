FSD Makati Army, Pasig SLR score first wins in Filbasket

FSD Makati Army and Pasig Sta. Lucia claimed their first wins even as AICC Manila gained solo second on Tuesday in the Filbasket Subic Championship at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

Jan Colina and Jopher Custodio led FSD Makati Army to an 88-86 win over the Nueva Ecija Bespren, while Jerald Bautista and Jeckster Apinan helped the Realtors in defeating 7A Primus, 80-53, to improve their records to 1-2.

Philip Manalang lifted AICC Manila to a 99-64 rout of Muntinlupa to go 3-1.

Colina had 11 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, while Custodio added 11 points on 3 of 5 shooting from threes as FSD Makati Army finally broke into the win column.

Custodio buried a crucial three and Army gained an 86-80 lead with less than two minutes left in the game, and they sustained that advantage on their way to victory.

Jerald Bautista delivers for the Realtos.

PHOTO: Filbasket

Renz Palma had 14 points for the Bespren, who dropped to 2-2.

The Realtors went on a 15-1 run to start the second to grab a 32-14 lead, with Bautista and Apinan combining for 13 points in that juncture.

Bautista finished with 11 points, and Apinan had 10 points.

Manalang had an all-around effort in his best game of the tournament with 16 points, six rebounds, and seven assists to pick up their third straight win after a slow start.

Muntinlupa remained winless in three games.

San Juan aims to stay unbeaten in its fourth game of the tournament against Medical Depot at 3:30 p.m. Davao Occidental faces FSD Makati Army at 5:40 p.m., while MTrans Buracai De Laiya-Batangas City Tanduay Athletics battles Burlington EOG at 7:50 p.m.

