Mac Cardona marks another comeback by joining Zamboanga in VisMin Cup

MARK Cardona is set for another comeback as he joined the Zamboanga City basketball team that will play in the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

Cardona flew in to Zamboanga City to join the team’s training camp in preparation for the Mindanao leg of the regional league that is tentatively set to begin on May 30.

Cardona even had the opportunity to meet with world champion Jerwin Ancajas and Olympic boxer Eumir Marcial, who is currently in Zamboanga City for his training camp ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Continue reading below ↓

The 39-year-old Cardona signed on just two months after the former La Salle cager was arrested by Mandaluyong City Police on a case of serious physical injury, apparently in relation to a parking lot brawl in Taguig City in February 2020.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cardona has not played since he was released by MPBL club San Juan Knights in January 2020. In the previous year, Cardona was one of the key players in the Knights’ run at the Datu Cup.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Incidentally, Cardona will be joining former teammates with the Knights in Larry Rodriguez and Jhonard Clarito along with ex-pros Gabby Espinas, Jaypee Belencion, Rudy Lingganay, and Gino Jumao-as at Zamboanga.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.