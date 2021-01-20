Mac Cardona announces comeback with Gensan Warriors in MPBL

MARK Cardona said he is now part of the Gensan Warriors-Burlington team in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Cardona made the announcement in his Instagram account while posting a video from his heyday with La Salle in the collegiate leagues.

“I’m so excited, grateful, and honored to be part of the Gensan Warriors-Burlington,” wrote Cardona in a brief post on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old last played for the San Juan Knights during their title run in the 2019 Datu Cup. His stint, however, came to a halt early last year with the Knights saying that the former La Salle star resigned for “personal reasons.”

The fifth overall pick in the 2005 PBA draft is now looking to resurrect his basketball career that has been marred by controversies mostly off the court.

Last February, Cardona was a subject of a viral video where he was caught in a parking lot brawl outside a club at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

In 2018, Cardona was arrested for injuring his live-in partner.

Cardona was also rushed to the hospital in 2016 for a drug overdose in an apparent attempt to commit suicide.

However, 'Captain Hook' will have to wait a while if he hopes to make a comeback in the MPBL.

The regional league owned by boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has yet to resume action since its season was halted in the division playoffs by the COVID-19 pandemic.