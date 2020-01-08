Macmac Cardona parts ways with MPBL side San Juan Knights

MAC Cardona will no longer play for the San Juan Knights this year, the team said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Knights said Cardona resigned from the team, citing personal reasons. The 38-year-old Cardona was one of the key players of the Knights when they won the championship in the 2019 Datu Cup.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto



Continue reading below ↓

"As we start the year 2020, the San Juan Knights - Go For Gold Team will now move forward without one of our veteran presence Macmac Cardona, who resigned from the team due to personal reasons," the team said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Macmac has been an integral part of the San Juan Knights – Go For Gold powered by Cherry Mobile and instrumental to our championship as one of the leaders of the team. We wish Macmac the best of luck as he pursues another chapter in his journey. He will always be part of the San Juan Knights history,” the statement added.

Cardona played for 20 games in the Lakan Season, but his numbers have dipped compared to last season. He averaged 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists for the Knights.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Cardona didn’t play in San Juan’s 112-95 win over Navotas to start off the new year last Monday.

The former La Salle standout spent 12 seasons in the PBA with Talk 'N Text, Meralco, Air21, NLEX, and NorthPort before moving to the MPBL with San Juan.