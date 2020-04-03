Mac Tallo rejoins home team Bacolod after mending relationship with coach

MAC Tallo has returned to Bacolod for the next Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) season.

The 6-foot guard confirmed his comeback to the Master Sardines-backed side after an unceremonious exit from Manila midway through the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Cup.

"Noong ni-release ako ng Manila after this season, sabi naman nila always welcome ako sa Bacolod. That's why I decided na babalik ako sa home team ko sa Bacolod," he said.

Tallo shared that a misunderstanding between him and coach Vic Ycasiano led to him parting ways with his home team, but those problems have since been hashed out.

"I actually called Coach Vic and I apologized. Masaya naman siya na okay na yung naging misunderstanding namin dati," he said.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Now, Tallo gets a new lease on life as he comes home to Bacolod, where he was the team's undisputed leader and averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

After his departure, the 26-year-old found his way to Manila, but only posted 3.9 points, 2.1 boards, and 1.7 assists.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tallo sure hopes that he can recapture that thunder.

"Coach pointed at me as a leader of Bacolod. Well, ready naman ako to be a leader saka I'm trying to get conditioned para malaki maitulong ko sa team defensively at lalo na sa offense," the former NLEX guard out of Southwestern University said.

"These guys are athletic and coachable. Fresh from college yung iba, pero mas malaki at mas malakas ito kaysa noong last year. This year is gonna be different."

Bacolod struggled in Tallo's departure and only amassed an 11-19 record this past season, good for 11th place in the South Division.