Lyceum topples Arellano to notch third win in Filoil tilt

THE Lyceum of Philippines University Pirates pulled away late in the fourth quarter to defeat the Arellano University Chiefs, 82-66, in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Wednesday in San Juan.

Lyceum vs Arellano Filoil EcoOil recap

Guard Enoch Valdez led the way for the Pirates as he put up an efficient 22 points, shooting 62.5% from the field. The veteran swingman also contributed nine rebounds and five steals in the victory. Shawn Umali and John Barba provided support as they chalked in 17 and 12 markers respectively.

Despite struggling in the first half, Lyceum head coach Gilbert Malabanan said that he is happy with how his boys responded to the small setback.

“Sinabi ko sakanila, pagdating ng second half, we need to regroup and we need to play as a team–defensively and offensively.”

The Pirates outscored the Chiefs 25-13 in the final frame to collect their third win in the preseason tilt.

Forward Joshua Abastillas led the Chiefs in their losing effort with 17 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. Felix Villarente and Sebastian Troy Valencia followed suit with 11 and 10 points respectively.

The scores:

LPU 82 - Valdez 22, Umali 17, Barba 12, Aviles 9, Montaño 7, Peñafiel 6, Omandac 4, Villegas 3, Cunanan 2, Fuentes 0, Montaño 0.

AU 68 - Abastilla 17, Villarente 11, Valencia 10, Mallari 8, Bagay 7, Anama 6, Oftana 3, Antonio 2, Doromal 2, Sunga 2, Dela Cruz 0, Domingo 0, Flores, Rosalin 0, Talampas 0.



Quarter scores: 19-15, 35-35, 57-55, 82-68.

