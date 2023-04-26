Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Apr 26
    Basketball

    Luid Kapampangan bags 14-under title in NBL Youth

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Luid Kapampangan NBL Youth
    PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

    LUID ECP KGM Basic defeated Emeralds Academy, 109-107, in double overtime to rule the National Basketball League-Pilipinas (NBL) Youth Season 2023 First Conference at the Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation gym in Bocaue, Bulacan.

    NBL Youth news

    Kent Lagman took over for Luid Kapampangan with 30 points on his way to winning the Finals MVP.

    Tournament MVP John Denver Sison had 12 points and made back-to-back baskets that enabled Luid to pull away and grab a 108-102 lead in double overtime.

    Luid, though, had to earn the title after it was forced to play two extra periods.

      After Lagman hit two free throws, Juan Lorenzo Policarpio drained a three at the buzzer to tie the match at the end of regulation, 85-85. Simon Angelo Moreno also hit two free throws at the close of overtime to pull even at 98-98.

      Sison, Paul Adriane Enguio of Emeralds Academy, Clark Jervin Guidangen of Tagaytay Pride, Chester Tulabut of Luid, and Earl Samuel Getalado of Emeralds Academy won the Mythical Five.

      PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

