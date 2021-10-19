Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Oct 20
    Basketball

    Lualhati shows way as Glutagence beats Taguig to snap WNBL skid

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    April Lualhati Glutagence WNBL
    April Lualhati tries to get a shot up in traffic.
    PHOTO: WNBL

    APRIL Lualhati had 18 points, eight rebounds, and three steals as Glutagence broke its two-game losing streak with a 65-59 win over Taguig in the Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

    Glutagence Glow Boosters recap

    Lualhati had eight points in the first quarter and scored the final six markers of the Glow Boosters in the game to arrest their slide and improve their record to 4-2 win-loss.

    The Glow Boosters took second place behind league-leader and unbeaten Paranaque Lady Aces (4-0), which swept their first round campaign.

    With the former Lyceum cager in tow, the Glow Boosters grabbed a 25-9 lead but found themselves trailing by 31-29 at the half after scoring just four points in the ballgame.

    But Lualhati came through in the clutch late in the game after Taguig was able to cut the deficit to three, 60-57. Lualhati scored a free throw off a flagrant foul by Tin Capilit, and scored back-to-back field goals to stave off Taguig.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Fille Cainglet added 12 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Raiza Palmera-Dy chipped in 11 points and six rebounds for Glutagence.

    Capilit and Marichu Bacaro had 14 points apiece, and Wiz Duazo added 10 points and 12 rebounds but the Lady Generals dropped to an even 2-2 record.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The scores:

      Glutagence 65 – Lualhati 19, Cainglet 12, Palmera-Dy 11, Figuracion 6, Salapong 5, Gula 4, Hufanda 3, Garcia 2, Sangalang 2, Cancio 1, Tan 0, Ramos 0.

      Taguig 59 – Bacaro 14, Capilit 14, Duazo 10, Sison 6, Positos 4, Manuel 3, Hortaleza 3, Gandalla 2, Chan 2, Ventura 1, Gonato 0, Batnag 0, Felisarta 0.

      Quarters: 25-9; 29-31; 48-44; 65-59.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      April Lualhati tries to get a shot up in traffic.
      PHOTO: WNBL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again