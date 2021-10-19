Lualhati shows way as Glutagence beats Taguig to snap WNBL skid

APRIL Lualhati had 18 points, eight rebounds, and three steals as Glutagence broke its two-game losing streak with a 65-59 win over Taguig in the Pia Cayetano WNBL Season 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Glutagence Glow Boosters recap

Lualhati had eight points in the first quarter and scored the final six markers of the Glow Boosters in the game to arrest their slide and improve their record to 4-2 win-loss.

The Glow Boosters took second place behind league-leader and unbeaten Paranaque Lady Aces (4-0), which swept their first round campaign.

With the former Lyceum cager in tow, the Glow Boosters grabbed a 25-9 lead but found themselves trailing by 31-29 at the half after scoring just four points in the ballgame.

But Lualhati came through in the clutch late in the game after Taguig was able to cut the deficit to three, 60-57. Lualhati scored a free throw off a flagrant foul by Tin Capilit, and scored back-to-back field goals to stave off Taguig.

Fille Cainglet added 12 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Raiza Palmera-Dy chipped in 11 points and six rebounds for Glutagence.

Capilit and Marichu Bacaro had 14 points apiece, and Wiz Duazo added 10 points and 12 rebounds but the Lady Generals dropped to an even 2-2 record.

The scores:

Glutagence 65 – Lualhati 19, Cainglet 12, Palmera-Dy 11, Figuracion 6, Salapong 5, Gula 4, Hufanda 3, Garcia 2, Sangalang 2, Cancio 1, Tan 0, Ramos 0.

Taguig 59 – Bacaro 14, Capilit 14, Duazo 10, Sison 6, Positos 4, Manuel 3, Hortaleza 3, Gandalla 2, Chan 2, Ventura 1, Gonato 0, Batnag 0, Felisarta 0.

Quarters: 25-9; 29-31; 48-44; 65-59.

