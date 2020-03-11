Louie Gonzalez appointed as Muntinlupa coach in bid to return to MPBL contention

LOUIE Gonzalez has been installed as the new head coach of the Muntinlupa Cagers for the next season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

The Jose Rizal University mentor has been appointed to the post as he'll be tasked to help the Angelis Resort-backed squad get back in contention after a 7-23 record this past Lakan Cup, good for 13th place in the North Division.

"He will recruit outstanding players that will contribute to the team and we will do our best to get the championship next season," said team owner Atty. Jem Sy.

Gonzalez boasts a wealth of experience being a part of the Letran side which won the NCAA title in 2015, as well as the La Salle team which reigned in the UAAP in 2016.

He eventually got the head coaching job for the Green Archers, before taking his act to Kalentong with the Heavy Bombers.

"Rest assured, myself and my team will do our best para ibalik yung glory ng Muntinlupa Cagers. I think MPBL owes a lot sa team na to, in the first season they really made an impact," Gonzalez said.

"One of the reasons kung bakit ganito kaganda ang MPBL because Muntinlupa started it well. It’s a challenge for us na maipabalik yun, yung suporta ng taga-Muntinlupa sa team na to. That’s the reason for us para magtrabaho ng mabuti."

Muntinlupa was the runner-up in the Rajah Cup, the MPBL's inaugural season.

Providing support for Gonzalez in this foray is active consultant Glenn Capacio, as well as assistants Eddie Laure, Eric Dela Cuesta, Mixson Ramos, Ethel Tacorda, Jeff Mendoza, and Oliver Bautista.

"Ang target namin is excellence. The opportunity now that we have, nagpe-prepare na kami, nagkaroon kami ng maagang opportunity and we would use this to our advantage," he said.