Jordan Heading, Caelan Tiongson's clubs suffer losses in T1 League

WINS once again proved elusive for Filipinos in Taiwan as the clubs of Jordan Heading and Caelan Tiongson suffered defeats in the T1 League on Saturday.

Heading's Taichung Wagor Suns dropped 95-85 setback at the hands of the New Taipei CTBC DEA at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium, ending their two-game win streak.

Marlon Johnson dropped 23 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals, while Abassi got 20 points, five boards, and five dimes for New Taipei, which improved to a 4-3 record.

Lin Ping-sheng added 15 points, four boards, four assists, and three steals, Cleanthony Early had 14 points, nine rebounds, and three dimes, and Thai import Chanatip Jakrawan got himself 13 points, four boards, three blocks, and two assists in the win.

Heading paced Taichung with his 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting from deep, but it wasn't enough to stop the Suns from falling to their third loss in five outings.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini clipped a double-double of 16 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and two steals, as Alonzo Gee got 15 points, five assists, four boards, and three steals in the defeat.

Taichung will try to bounce back on Sunday when it hosts the Taiwan Beer HeroBears.

Tiongson tallied 23 points, 17 rebounds, and three assists, but it wasn't enough to save the Taoyuan Leopards from falling to the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, 132-113 at Chung Yuan Christian University Gymnasium.

Chinese Taipei's naturalized player Will Artino had 41 points, 22 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and three blocks to as Tainan rose to a 2-3 card.

Charles Garcia added 24 points, eight boards, and three dimes, Jordan Chatman got 19 points built on his 3-of-5 clip from deep, as well as nine boards, as Liu Jen-hao and Negus Webster-Chan had 13 points apiece for the GhostHawks.

Aside from Tiongson, Taoyuan leaned on Troy Williams who pumped in 38 points, six rebounds, and four blocks in the losing cause as the Leopards bowed to their third straight loss and remained at the cellar at 1-5.

Cheng Wei added 13 points, six assists, and four rebounds, as Du Yu-cheng and Tsai Yang-ming got 11 each in the defeat.

Taoyuan will now take an eight-day break before facing the Taichung Suns, with the latter enjoying the home court advantage.

