Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 29
    Basketball

    Lopez, Chauca lead Muntinlupa to first win in Filbasket

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Val Chauca EOG Filbasket
    Val Chauca continues his basketball career in Filbasket after his PBA stint.

    MUNTINLUPA Angelis Resort EOG Sports Cooly beat Atami Sardines Zamboanga, 80-73, on Tuesday to claim a win in its first game in the Filbasket 2022 Summer Championship at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

    Filbasket news

    Decoy Lopez topscored for Muntinlupa with 19 points as Val Chauca, playing for the squad after his stint with Blackwater in the PBA, added 14 points in the win. Allan Mangahas also dished out 13 assists for Muntinlupa.

    Meanwhile, Patrick Cabahug churned out 25 points including seven threes as Danao City MJAS Zenith beat AMA Online Education, 95-85, to even its record to 1-1.

    Luke Parcero scored 28 points but AMA fell to 1-3.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Jake Diwa had 20 points and Mar Villahermosa had 17 points as AFP-FSD Makati also levelled its record to 1-1 after defeating Kuala Lumpur Aseel, 83-75.

      Aseel slipped to 1-2.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Val Chauca continues his basketball career in Filbasket after his PBA stint.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again