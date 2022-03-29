Lopez, Chauca lead Muntinlupa to first win in Filbasket

MUNTINLUPA Angelis Resort EOG Sports Cooly beat Atami Sardines Zamboanga, 80-73, on Tuesday to claim a win in its first game in the Filbasket 2022 Summer Championship at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Filbasket news

Decoy Lopez topscored for Muntinlupa with 19 points as Val Chauca, playing for the squad after his stint with Blackwater in the PBA, added 14 points in the win. Allan Mangahas also dished out 13 assists for Muntinlupa.

Meanwhile, Patrick Cabahug churned out 25 points including seven threes as Danao City MJAS Zenith beat AMA Online Education, 95-85, to even its record to 1-1.

Luke Parcero scored 28 points but AMA fell to 1-3.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jake Diwa had 20 points and Mar Villahermosa had 17 points as AFP-FSD Makati also levelled its record to 1-1 after defeating Kuala Lumpur Aseel, 83-75.

Aseel slipped to 1-2.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.