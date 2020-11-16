Michael Miranda visits Ronald Pascual, urges him to 'come back stronger'

RONALD Pascual on Monday got a visitor in former San Sebastian teammate Michael Miranda.

Miranda posted a photo of him with Pascual in his Instagram Story while also sending his well-wishes to his former teammate via social media.

The NLEX big man took advantage of the opportunity to visit his former college teammate after exiting the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

“Come back stronger, Ports,” wrote Miranda on his IG Story.

The NLEX big man was part of the San Sebastian squad led by ‘The Pinatubo Trio’ of Pascual, Calvin Abueva, and Ian Sangalang before being drafted in 2015 by Barako Bull.

Miranda was not able to share details about his reunion with Pascual but it has been well-documented that Pascual is in need of support, with his brother Ronel describing his situation as ‘hitting rock bottom.’

Abueva and Sangalang have vowed to meet with their San Sebastian teammate once their campaign in the PBA bubble ends.