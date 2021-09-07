Like Kai Sotto, Chinese giants Zhou Qi, Liu Chuanxing head to NBL

KAI Sotto won't just be battling some of the top bigs in Australia, he'll also be facing off against two of China's top big men.

Zhou Qi and Liu Chuanxing are taking their act to the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia, setting up an interesting subplot among some of the best young centers in Asia.

Zhou, 25, is reportedly joining South East Melbourne Phoenix after a contract dispute led to his parting of ways with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

The 7-foot-1 former Houston Rocket posted 20.7 points on 52-percent shooting, to go with 11.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 blocks in 32.7 minutes for Xinjiang.

He will now be teaming up with former NBA players Mitch Creek, Ryan Broekhoff and Xavier Munford at South East Melbourne.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Liu has been signed as a developmental player by the Brisbane Bullets.

Standing at 7-foot-5, Liu posted 9.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 2.15 minutes last year for the Qingdao Eagles.

At Brisbane, Liu will be joining the Australia Boomers' Nathan Sobey, Anthony Drmic, Jason Cadee, and former La Salle forward Taane Samuel.

Like Sotto, Zhou and Liu are both signed under the Special Restricted Player rule that allows Asian players to see action in the league.

The 19-year-old Filipino prodigy got his first look at the two when Gilas played China in a tuneup game in Clark last June before the two countries went their separate ways for their respective Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

Sotto is now bucking down to work with his new club Adelaide 36ers, with the season set to start in Nov. 18.

