Levi Hernandez clutch as Pampanga Delta hold off La Union in Game One

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Levi Hernandez took over in the final quarter as the Pampanga Delta hacked out a 88-83 win over the La Union PAOwer on Thursday in Game One of the NBL Season 3 Black Arrow Express President’s Cup.

Hernandez scored a team-high 24 points, 17 coming in the final quarter where he helped the Delta turn the match around after trailing, 59-58, at the end of three quarters at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Hernandez’s heroics helped Pampanga weather a strong surge by La Union, which drew 12 points from Erven Silverie to help the PAOwer take the third period, 30-21.

Game Two of the best-of-five championship series is set on Saturday with the Delta looking to inch closer to a first-ever title in the regional league.

Dexter Maiquez, who like Hernandez was a late addition to the Pampanga team, scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Michael Juico chipped in 14 points.

Silverie finished the game with 29 points, while Jayson Apolonio and Jonathan Ablao talied 21 and 14 each for the PAOwer in the gallant stand.