Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Oct 22
    Basketball

    Levi Hernandez clutch as Pampanga Delta hold off La Union in Game One

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: NBL

    SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Levi Hernandez took over in the final quarter as the Pampanga Delta hacked out a 88-83 win over the La Union PAOwer on Thursday in Game One of the NBL Season 3 Black Arrow Express President’s Cup.

    Hernandez scored a team-high 24 points, 17 coming in the final quarter where he helped the Delta turn the match around after trailing, 59-58, at the end of three quarters at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

    Hernandez’s heroics helped Pampanga weather a strong surge by La Union, which drew 12 points from Erven Silverie to help the PAOwer take the third period, 30-21.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Game Two of the best-of-five championship series is set on Saturday with the Delta looking to inch closer to a first-ever title in the regional league.

    Dexter Maiquez, who like Hernandez was a late addition to the Pampanga team, scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Michael Juico chipped in 14 points.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Silverie finished the game with 29 points, while Jayson Apolonio and Jonathan Ablao talied 21 and 14 each for the PAOwer in the gallant stand.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: NBL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again